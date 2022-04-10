FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.67. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,776. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

