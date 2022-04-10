e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $102.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00263576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001498 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,715 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,546 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.