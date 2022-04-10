Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

