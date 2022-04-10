Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 219,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,231,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $190,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock remained flat at $$131.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $190.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

