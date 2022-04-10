Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 398.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

CTSH stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. 2,406,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

