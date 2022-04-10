241,081 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.14. 3,101,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,851. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

