Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of SPX FLOW worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW remained flat at $$86.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

