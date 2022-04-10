Zacks: Analysts Expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. RCI Hospitality reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. 51,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

