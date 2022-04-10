Analyzing SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.57% 10.10% 8.02% Inspired Entertainment -17.57% N/A -8.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SPS Commerce and Inspired Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $168.86, indicating a potential upside of 39.84%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.06%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $385.28 million 11.32 $44.60 million $1.21 99.79 Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.26 -$36.70 million ($2.43) -4.04

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Inspired Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience. The Server Based Gaming segment offers more traditional casino games such as slots, roulette and other table games. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

