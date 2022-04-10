Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

PEAK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 2,049,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,131. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

