Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.72 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

