Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.
CGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,200. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20.
About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.