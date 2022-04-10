Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

CGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,200. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20.

About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.