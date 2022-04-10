Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT at $279.04

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.74. 3,771,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,290. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.91. Roku has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

