Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price at $163.33

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($164.84) to €175.00 ($192.31) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.84) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($214.29) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 347,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

