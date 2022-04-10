Emercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.22 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $9,793.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,951,088 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

