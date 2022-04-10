Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

