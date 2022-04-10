$0.72 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 451,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

