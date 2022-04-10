ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. 2,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.58. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

