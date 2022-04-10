Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.50. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

