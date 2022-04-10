Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,011,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986,389. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.