Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.13 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.98. 5,438,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day moving average is $216.23. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

