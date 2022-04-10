Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. 4,717,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,484. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $96.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

