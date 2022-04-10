Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.95 million and $135.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,158.20 or 0.99948434 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 754,858,262 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

