TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $37.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.55.

TIXT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 184,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

