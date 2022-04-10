Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,380 ($96.79).

Several research firms have commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RKT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,958 ($78.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,000,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,909.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,013.93. The company has a market cap of £42.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,324.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.