Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$139.08

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$139.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of DOO stock traded down C$2.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 245,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,618. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.11.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 11.9900006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

