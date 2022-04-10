Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $16.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LWSCF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of LWSCF stock remained flat at $$12.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

