Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0991 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $49.69 million and $3.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,168.83 or 0.99973061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00063176 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00264056 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00323553 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00097989 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00138489 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

