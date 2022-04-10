Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered SuRo Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SuRo Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 185,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,602. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 9,998.03%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.66%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.