Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

TTD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,417. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.86, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

