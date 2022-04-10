Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of ChargePoint worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,612. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,163 shares of company stock worth $1,590,389 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

