Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,075 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.