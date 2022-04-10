Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ZH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,852,546. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zhihu by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 103,690 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zhihu by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 635,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zhihu by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 424,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zhihu by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

