BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $8.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 5,471,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,479,758. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

