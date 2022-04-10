TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 266,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,457. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.