Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives $22.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ ERAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 374,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,651,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

