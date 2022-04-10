Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 294.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 117.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,273,000 after buying an additional 1,635,267 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.56. 3,447,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,325. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of -213.89 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.16.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

