iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $104.73. 6,503,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.