Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,783 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

