Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of MAG Silver worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 481,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,734. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

