Foster Group Inc. Sells 64 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.68.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

