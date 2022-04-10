Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 475,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,096. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.89.
In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,356 shares of company stock worth $23,765,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
