Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $60.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

