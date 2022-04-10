WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.64 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $11.64 million and $995,993.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

