Brokerages Set Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Target Price at $22.25

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDIG shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDIG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 494,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.