Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $33.00

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

GIII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. 564,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

