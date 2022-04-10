Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,849. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.