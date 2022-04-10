Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 102,453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,659. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

