Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $34.97 on Friday, reaching $2,190.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,953.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,907.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,221.57.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

