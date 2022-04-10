Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 19,822 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,120,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

